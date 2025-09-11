InDrive has announced the rollout of its SuperApp, starting with grocery delivery in Kazakhstan. This strategic move follows the company’s growth in delivery services, with over 41 million deliveries completed globally in 2024 and 14 million in Q2 2025.

The SuperApp is designed to be modular, adapting to the specific needs of each market rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach. InDrive.Groceries, the new service, allows users to order essential items with promised delivery within 15 minutes. Early tests in Kazakhstan have yielded impressive results, with users averaging five grocery orders per month and a net promoter score of 83 per cent.

Over the next 12 months, InDrive plans to expand its SuperApp to other key frontier economies, including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Pakistan, Egypt, Brazil, and Morocco. Nigeria is also a priority market, and the company is considering it as one of the next countries for the SuperApp launch.

In his remarks, Chief Growth Businesses Officer, inDrive, Andries Smit, stated that the new application is a daily-needs vertical that drives repeat engagement, strengthens loyalty, and opens the door for cross-selling into mobility, courier, fintech, and beyond.

“Grocery is the high-frequency anchor that brings people back every day, and early results show how much potential there is when users can find more touchpoints with our platform. Our model differs because we don’t roll out everything everywhere at once. We introduce the services that matter most to each city, while staying true to our principles of fairness, transparency, and choice. That makes this SuperApp strategy scalable and sustainable,” Smit said.

He said with eight verticals already in play, inDrive is laying the foundation for a SuperApp designed not for saturated global markets, but for the frontier economies where equitable access to services can make the most meaningful difference.