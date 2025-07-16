From Molly Kilete, Abuja

‎The police force headquarters in Abuja said Wednesday said a total of 151, senior police officers are currently facing the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) over various pending disciplinary matters.

The exercise holding at the IGP Smart Conference Hall which started on July 14, will end on July, 25.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made this known, said The Force Disciplinary Committee is an essential internal structure responsible for reviewing and adjudicating cases of alleged breaches of professional conduct, misconduct, and ethical violations involving senior officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

Adejobi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said The affected officers, drawn from various commands and formations across the country, are expected to undergo a thorough and transparent review process in line with extant police regulations and disciplinary procedures for final recommendation to the Police Service Commission.

He said The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to discipline and ethical conduct within the Force. He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force will not condone any form of indiscipline or misconduct.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, and public trust. The disciplinary process reflects the Force’s keenness to maintaining an accountable and service-driven institution, where standards are upheld and the rule of law is respected from within.

