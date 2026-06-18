IMT global lecture: Dr. Osuala calls for collective responsibility

There was a rare blend of nostalgia, hope, and shared purpose at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) International Conference Centre, Campus II, recently, as alumni, students, faculty members, and dignitaries gathered for the inaugural lecture of the IMT Global Homecoming series.

Delivering the maiden lecture was Dr. Queen Ifeoma Osuala, a Senior Lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State, whose presentation centred on the theme, “Building Legacies Through Collective Responsibility.”

Rather than delivering a conventional academic lecture, Dr. Osuala spoke with passion and conviction, stressing that enduring change can only be achieved through collective effort.

She anchored her message on three key pillars: mobilisation, resource mobilisation and advocacy.

Speaking on Mobilisation: Awakening the Collective Spirit, Dr. Osuala urged individuals to commit not only resources but also their energy, time and goodwill to worthy causes.

“A legacy begins when someone decides to move,” she said. “Mobilisation is the spark. It is waking up and saying, ‘I will not sit back. I will gather my people, my skills and my passion, and I will act.’”

She encouraged members of the IMT alumni community to mobilise themselves and others towards the growth and advancement of the institution.

On Resource Mobilisation: Turning Intent into Action, she emphasised that good intentions alone are insufficient to build lasting legacies.

“We must put something on the table — money, materials, time, expertise or connections,” she said, calling on stakeholders to support scholarships, infrastructure and institutional development.

“When you give, you are not just donating. You are planting a seed that will feed generations,” she added.

Addressing the third pillar, Advocacy: Using Your Voice for Lasting Change, Dr. Osuala challenged participants to become ambassadors for IMT, education and the marginalised.

“Speak up for your alma mater. Speak up for your community. Advocate for policies that uplift the next generation. That is how you build a legacy that outlives you,” she said, noting that advocacy ensures that the conversation continues long after events have ended.

The audience responded with sustained applause as she concluded with a stirring message: “A legacy is not a monument you build alone. It is a movement you start with others, fueled by mobilisation, sustained by resources and protected by advocacy.”

In his closing remarks, the Rector of IMT, Professor Dozie Ogbodo, commended Dr. Osuala for setting the tone for the Global Homecoming lecture series.

“She didn’t just talk about collective responsibility; she demonstrated it from the moment she stepped onto this stage,” he said.

As the event drew to a close, alumni and guests continued conversations over refreshments, rekindling old friendships and forging new connections while reaffirming their commitment to the institution.

For many attendees, the maiden lecture marked the beginning of a new chapter in IMT’s journey. As one alumnus aptly remarked, “It is the beginning of something beautiful.”

Judging by the enthusiasm that filled the hall, Dr. Queen Ifeoma Osuala’s address may have been the first in the series, but it is unlikely to be the last to leave a lasting imprint on the IMT community.