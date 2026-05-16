Imo police debunk false narratives of mass killing in Ihiagawa

…Urges Residents To Disregard inciting Misleading Videos

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state police command has debunked what is said is a false narratives of Mass killings in Ihiagawa community in Owerri west council of the state.

This is as the police command has urged residents to regard the deliberate the circulation of misleading videos, false narratives and inciting contents by mischief makers aimed at creating panic in Ihiagawa and its environs .

The State police Commissioner warns that anyone found involved in the deliberate creation, publication, or dissemination of false and inciting security-related contents intended to cause panic or destabilize the State will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

In a press statement on Saturday signed by the command’s Spokesman , Henry Okoye DSP, said that there was no Mass killing in Ihiagwa community.

The statement reads , ” The Command categorically states that the narratives being circulated are false, misleading, and a calculated attempt to create fear, panic, tension, and distrust among residents of the area and the State at large. Preliminary findings reveal that some of the videos being circulated are either old, manipulated, or deliberately taken out of context to misinform the public and cause unnecessary apprehension.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, strongly condemns the actions of individuals and groups responsible for spreading such dangerous misinformation, noting that such acts are capable of undermining public peace, deepening ethnic profiling, inciting hatred, and triggering reprisals capable of threatening the security and unity currently enjoyed in the State.

The Command therefore urges members of the public, particularly social media users, bloggers, and content creators, to desist from sharing unverified information capable of causing panic or breaching public peace. Residents are advised to rely only on verified and official sources of information regarding security matters in the State.”

The Command further reassures residents of Ihiagwa and adjoining communities that adequate security measures have been emplaced, including the deployment of Tactical teams, and intelligence assets to strengthen security dominance and forestall any breakdown of law and order in the area.”

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Command has disclosed that a coordinated intelligence-driven operations are ongoing to apprehend the criminal elements responsible for the failed abduction attempt recently recorded in the area, as well as those spreading false and inciting narratives capable of causing public disorder.