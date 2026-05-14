Imo: Gunmen invade FUTO host communities in failed abduction

Imo police beef up security

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From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has deployed additional security operatives to Ihiagwa and surrounding communities in Owerri West LGA, which are among the host communities of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), following a failed abduction attempt on the night of 13 May 2026.

According to a press release issued by the State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the attack occurred along the Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road. The bandits came in a large number of motorcyclists, according to a source from the area, and attempted to abduct a victim but were repelled through the swift intervention of police operatives, local vigilante groups, and community members who mobilised in large numbers.

The victim, the source said, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Also, in a viral video of the scene, some members of the community were shown wounded in the attack.

One of the victims from the scene said he narrowly escaped being killed after he was shot by the hoodlums. “I was riding on a bike I saw another bike that fell down I became afraid but my driver said nothing was happening that we should go ahead,we didn’t go far when they attacked us and shot me but thank God I was able to escape.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Bosso, has assured residents of their safety and ordered the immediate deployment of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), alongside other tactical and intelligence assets, to the area. He said the move is aimed at increasing security visibility and ensuring the swift arrest of those responsible.

He further assured residents that the situation is under control, while coordinated intelligence-driven operations are ongoing to track and apprehend all those involved in the attack.