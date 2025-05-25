From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Two siblings, Master Prince Ugwuegbulem and Miss Chizitere Ugwuegbulem, who were abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Umuoka, Amakaohia-Ubi Autonomous Community, Owerri West LGA of Imo State has thrown the community into panic.

The CEO of Amakohia -Ubi Vanguard, a community based Tabloid , Mr Marvelous Ngoha confirmed the incident.

According to him, the siblings—children of Engr. Emeka Ugwuegbulem were kidnapped on the evening of last Thursday, May 22, 2025, around 8:30 pm, barely 200 meters from their residence.

Daily Sun learnt that the kidnappers had intially demanded a staggering ransom of ₦100 million, but later reduced it to ₦9 million.

The shocking incident has thrown the entire community into panic with calls for immediate government intervention.

The family said that the case has been formally reported to state police command, since Thursday, while residents continue to plead for swift action to ensure the safe return of the children.