‘I’m sorry’: Desmond Elliot begs Gbajabiamila as Lagos political tension lingers

Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot has publicly tendered an apology to President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, amid lingering tension from the political crisis that recently shook the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Elliot made the apology on Friday during an appearance on TVC’s Your View, where he admitted that misunderstandings may have strained their long-standing political relationship.

Speaking in a reflective tone, the Surulere lawmaker described Gbajabiamila as a mentor who played a central role in shaping his political journey, stressing that any fallout between them was never intentional.

“I’m not saying this for people to talk. He is my egbon. Everything I know in politics, I learnt from him,” Elliot said.

The apology comes against the backdrop of the leadership tussle in the Lagos Assembly, where allegations had surfaced linking Elliot to moves against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

At the height of the crisis, Gbajabiamila had revealed that President Bola Tinubu confronted him over intelligence reports alleging Elliot’s involvement in the impeachment plot claims the lawmaker has consistently denied.

On Friday, Elliot insisted that politics often breeds misunderstanding even among allies who have worked closely for years.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine. I’m sorry, my daddy, if I’ve offended you in any way,” he said.

He also extended the apology to senior political figures in Surulere, saying he meant no disrespect to anyone within his political family.

Despite the controversy, Elliot maintained that his focus remained on party unity and delivering projects to his constituents.

“My scorecard is there. The people of Surulere know what we have done and what we are still doing to improve the community,” he added.