By Seyi Babalola

Carter Efe, a social media comedian and streamer, has rejected comparisons to Anthony Joshua, the heavyweight boxing champion, arguing that his ring name is Carter Mayweather.

He made the announcement during his post-fight interview at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event, which took place on Friday night at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Efe had just won a unanimous decision over street artist Habeeb ‘Portable’ Badmus when a member of the audience screamed out the heavyweight champion’s name in his direction.

“Who called me Anthony Joshua? My name is Carter Mayweather,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The declaration came moments after he described the scale of his own transformation following the win.

“I am feeling like an international world star,” he said.

The comedian, who likened himself to Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time, backed the comparison with a dominant three-round display that left little doubt about the outcome.

“The fight was so easy. By the first round, I had made his face swell up. By the second round, he was already shaking. Third round, he fell,” he said.

All three judges scored the bout 27-30 in his favour, stripping Portable of his status as celebrity boxing king.

Flushed with victory, Efe declared himself an international star and said he had ambitions to take his boxing career beyond Nigeria.

“I just believed in God. If you believe in God, anything can happen. I want to try this again in an international way. I know we are going to get there one day,” he said.

Asked whether he would grant Portable a rematch, Efe was noncommittal.

“I will think about it. Let me go and rest first,” he said.