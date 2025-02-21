By Daniel Kanu

The Ilaje people have vehemently rejected the proposed inclusion of their land in the newly suggested creation of Ijebu State.

This decision was made clear today, Friday 21st February, at a world press conference addressed by Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu, President-General of Egbe Omo Ilaje World-Wide, on behalf of the traditional rulers and people of Ilaje Nation.

A good number of Egbe Omo Ilaje, Sons and Daughters were present at the briefing including: Prince Ajimosun Olubanwo, State Chairman, Prince Adesoji Demehin, State Vice Chairman, Prof Babatunde Emmanuel, National Director of Information and publicity and Adebanke Oduyemi, Secretary, Igbogbo branch etc.

The Ilaje communities expressed appreciation for the federal government’s intention to create new states and local government areas but emphasized that their land has historically and administratively been associated with the old Ondo Province and the current Ondo State.

They stressed that their cultural ties are with the Ikale, Apoi, Ondo, Idanre, and Owo people, and not with the Ijebu people.

The conference highlighted the lack of administrative and political affinity between the Okitipupa Division and the Ijebu Province, which was abolished and merged with Abeokuta Province in 1915.

The Ilaje people affirmed that they did not mandate anyone to demand their inclusion in the proposed Ijebu State and that their consent was not sought on this matter.

Furthermore, they appealed to the federal government to return their towns and villages merged with Ogun State in 1976, specifically Itebu Manuwa, Ajegunle, Ayetumara, Igboedu, Obinehin, and Arijan.

They also called on the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, to protect the Ilaje communities along the border with Ogun State, which have faced severe threats from Ogun State officials and security agencies .

Part of the statement read: “This conference is being addressed on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Traditional Rulers, community and Opinion leaders here present and on behalf of the entire good people of Ilaje nation in the present Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

“We are quite appreciative of the good intentions of the federal government of Nigeria under the able leadership of his Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to create new states and local government area with the hope that the exercise will bring the government closer to the people..’

“Going into a short historical excursion, we recalled that on 1st January, 1914, the northern and southern Nigeria were amalgamated into the colony and protectorate of Nigeria by Sir. Frederick Authur Lugard (Later Lord Lugard).

“This major political development was followed by a complete re-arrangement and restructuring of the administrative set-up which led to the creation of the southern provinces, namely Abeokuta, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Oyo, Ondo and Warri.

” It is pertinent to state here that Ondo province came into being through government notice No. 99 published in Gazette No. 67 volume 2 of 23rd December, 1915, the Ondo Province emerged from the merging of the them Ekiti and Ondo divisions.

“Subsequently, four administrative divisions were created to constitute the new province. They were Ondo, Owo Ekiiti and Okitipupa Divisions. In 1968, the them Ondo province of the western state was further divided into nine divisions, namely, Akure, Ondo, Owo, Okitipupa, Akoko, Ekiti South, Ekiti Central, Ekiti North and Ekiti West. In February 1976, the them Ondo province was created as a state, that is, the present Ondo state of Nigeria.

“Gentlemen of the press. It is very transparent from the brief historical facts given above that Okitipupa division and indeed any other part of old Ondo province had no administrative and political affinity with the Ijebu to justify the alleged inclusion of Ilaje land or any part of Ilaje Local Government Area in the Proposed Ijebu State.

“Our association politically and administratively has been with old Ondo province and the current Ondo state. Culturally, The Ilaje, Ikale, Apoi, Ondo, Idanre, Owo etc. have many things in common. We have been linked together administratively over the years.

” In the desire for the creation of states and local government areas, we have always shared common aspirations.The desire is that all these entities should stay together in the present Ondo State.

“As far as we are aware, the move to include Ilaje land or any part of Ilaje local government area in the proposed Ijebu state does not enjoy the support of any section or kingdom in Ilaje land. In the current ongoing state and local government creation proposed before the National Assembly.

“We make bold to confirm that there was never any request to include Ilaje land in the proposed Ijebu state.If we had wanted such a demand, we could have submitted such desire to the committee on the proposal of state and local government areas creation at the National Assembly.

“We wish to stress that we do not have any objections to the creation of the proposed Ijebu state. If approved. We, however want to make it abundantly clear that we have not mandated any group(s), person(s), organization(s), Body/Bodies etc within or without the area to demand on our behalf to be included in the proposed Ijebu State or any other proposed state of whatever name called.

“We affirm that our consent was not sought on such a far reaching political decision and arrangement.

” For the avoidance of doubt, we shall under the law resist vehemently, any attempt to include Ilaje land in the proposed Ijebu state or any other proposed state of whatever name called.

“The Ijebu can have their state, but we do not wish to be part of it. That is all we are saying. Furthermore, we are using this medium to appeal to the federal government to ensure that, Ilaje town and villages which were merged with the present Ogun State in 1976 are returned to their kith and kin in Ondo State as advised by the Irikefe panel on the creation of states and boundary adjustment in 1975.

“The affected villages and town which are mainly Ilaje before the creation of states in 1976 are: Itebu Manuwa, Ajegunle, Ayetumara, Igboedu, Obinehin, Arijan e.t.c.ConclusionWe Know that the present Administration has been trying hard to better the socio- economic well-being of the people of this country, and that it is the wish of the Federal Government that peace should reign supreme in the country.

“It is for this reason that we are fervently praying the federal government not to do anything that will adversely affect the existing inter-state relationships. Specifically, we are praying that:Ilaje land / Ilaje Local Government areas in Ondo State should on no account be included in the proposed Ijebu state.

“We re-iterate that the present Ilaje local government area should be retained intact in the present Ondo state.

“We use this medium to re-dress the injustice done to Ilaje in 1976 by returning the above-named settlements, which were formerly in old Okitipupa Division, to Ondo State.In the light of the foregoing, we are hereby calling on his Excellency, HON. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, the Executive Governor of Ondo State and as the chief security officer of the state to protect the Ilaje Communities on border line with Ogun State as there have been severe threat from some officers from Ogun state in collaboration with some unscrupulous security agencies to undermine the protection of lives and properties of our people such community include Atijere, Ugboedun, Irokun, Ayetumara, Obinehin etc.

“We want to affirm our avowed commitment to the maintenance, defence, and promotion of Ilaje Unity, territory, and culture and an intergral part of the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and urge all persons of Ilaje origin or descent to remain vigilant and shun all form of inducement that may compromise our inherited territorial integrity as there will be severe consequences for such unpatriotic acts. “