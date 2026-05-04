Ikharo Attah appointed media aide to education minister

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the appointment of Mr Ikharo Attah as the Special Adviser on Media and Communication in the Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Mr Attah is expected to provide leadership in shaping and managing the minister’s media and communication agenda. His responsibilities will also include managing media relations, coordinating public communications, supervising digital and social media engagement, and ensuring consistency in messaging across all platforms.

Additionally, he will advise on high-level communication strategies and support crisis communication efforts to safeguard the ministry’s reputation.

The ministry said the appointment, conveyed in a letter dated April 28, 2026, was in line with the minister’s strategic priorities to strengthen public engagement, enhance transparency, and ensure effective communication of key reforms and initiatives in the education sector.

Mr Attah is a veteran broadcast journalist with over two decades of experience in the media industry. He began his career with DBN Television and is currently with Independent Television, where he rose to become Manager of News and Current Affairs. Over the years, he has distinguished himself as a seasoned media professional.

Beyond journalism, he has held notable public service roles, including serving as Chairman of the FCT Task Force on Traffic Decongestion in 2019 and Chairman of the FCT Task Force on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols in 2020.

He was subsequently appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement in the FCT Administration in November 2021.

Mr Attah is married and blessed with children.