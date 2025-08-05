From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has defended the special promotion granted to 38 officers of the Nigeria Police Force by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He said that the affected officers were promoted in line with a recently introduced policy that guarantees accelerated promotion for recipients of the Police Officer of the Year award or those who earn consecutive commendations from the Inspector-General of Police.

The IGP, who made this known while decorating the officers with their new ranks in Abuja on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, declared that the promotions were not routine but transformational in the history of the Nigeria Police Force.

The decorated officers include CSP Shaba Aliyu, the Police Officer of the Year 2023, decorated as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and SP Sentome Obi, the Police Officer of the Year 2024, decorated as Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

He said that the affected officers were selected from a pool of over 300,000 personnel across the country, having distinguished themselves in courage, integrity, and professionalism.

While noting that the new policy complemented the existing promotion structure of the Force, the IGP stated that between 2023 and 2024, over 10,000 officers have been promoted through regular channels.

According to him, “Promotion is no longer about who you know; it’s about what you contribute. There is no gender advantage, no ethnic preference, no religious pathway – only merit.”

“These officers did not lobby for favour. They let their work speak, and the institution has responded publicly, proudly, and with full institutional endorsement,” he added.

He further explained that the processes leading to their promotions were rigorous, objective, and free from external influence. He disclosed that the portraits of the honourees would be displayed at the Force Headquarters and state command entrances as a symbol of institutional pride and encouragement for others.

