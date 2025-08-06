From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday ,decorated ACP Aliyu Shaba and CSP Sentome Obi, winners of the 2023/ 2024 Police Officer of the Year award respectively with their new ranks. The ceremony took place at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumiyiwa Adejobi,said Tthe promotion and decoration of the officers clearly demonstrated the Force’s commitment to acknowledging and rewarding officers, who consistently carry out their service to the nation and its citizens exceptionally.

Adejobi, in a statement, said the IGP again, re-echoed the decision of the force management that any officer, who wins Police Officer of the Year Award, wins the IGP Commendation Award or has won the category award in the last two consecutive years shall be recommended to the Police Service Commission for accelerated promotion.

He said: The IGP seized the opportunity to call on all members of the force that the doors of honour and recognition are wide open, but would only come as a result of hard-work, professionalism, excellence, and service discipline.

In a related development, the IGP received a delegation of senior officials of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) led by the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oluworaran, and the Managing Director of NPF Pensions Limited, Kolade Morakinyo, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The visit included an interactive session,which lasted for hours and had in attendance senior officers from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above.

The interactive session critically addressed major concerns of serving and retired officers towards improved retirement benefits. The IGP is optimistic that in no distant time, all the efforts to ameliorate the pitiable conditions of retired officers would yield positive result.

The IGP ,once again reaffirmed the commitment of the force to improved welfare packages for both serving and retired officers. He further reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the police to emplacing a Force that is professionally competent, service-driven, rule of law compliant and people-friendly.