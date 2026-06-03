Igbo women group calls for efforts to end abduction of children

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Igbo Women group, under the aegis, Igbo Women Ambassadors (IWA), has called on state governors to intensify efforts against abduction of children and youths, especially in vulnerable communities in the country.

IWA equally warned that the continued kidnap of children who are the leaders of tomorrow by bandits implies a bleak future for the nation.

It urged the government to move beyond rhetoric and implement concrete security measures to end the menace.

IWA’s position was contained in a statement signed by her President, Lady Marlene Onyeocha- Okolie.

The group expressed concern over the continued kidnapping of children across Nigeria, and described the situation as a national emergency that demands urgent action. It called for renewed collaboration among security forces, local communities, and relevant stakeholders to end the menace.

IWA affirmed a commitment to continue to advocate for the protection and wellbeing of all Nigerian children.

IWA’s statement read in part: “Igbo Women Ambassadors condemn the kidnapping of children in vulnerable communities. We call on all state governors to intensify efforts toward protecting children and youths, especially in vulnerable communities.

“Safeguarding the future of the nation begins with guaranteeing the safety, dignity, and rights of every child. State governments must move beyond rhetoric and implement concrete security measures.

“There should be improved intelligence gathering, stronger community policing, and adequate funding for child protection and youth safety initiatives. We believe that proactive governance and accountability at the state level are critical to preventing further abductions.”

The group appealed to all security agencies across the country to deploy their best resources, professionalism, and commitment to ensure that kidnapped children were rescued and returned safely to their families.