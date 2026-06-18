Igbo group endorses Obi as South East consensus candidate

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo Heroes and Icons Foundation has declared total backing for former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as the consensus presidential candidate of the Igbo nation ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that justice and equity require the South East to produce Nigeria’s next president.

The endorsement was announced on behalf of “the entire Igbo nation” by the Foundation’s National Coordinator and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial aspirant for Anambra South, Chinedu Nsofor.

“We, hereby, endorse Mr. Peter Obi as the consensus candidate of the entire Igbo nation for the 2027 presidential election. This endorsement is rooted in competence, integrity, proven leadership, and the principle of equity,” the Foundation said in a statement signed by Nsofor.

The group highlighted Obi’s tenure as governor, stating that he left office without debt, cleared outstanding salaries, pensions, gratuities, and contractor liabilities, and still handed over savings to his successor.

“The record speaks for itself. At a time when many states depended on federal intervention and bailout funds to survive, Anambra State, under Peter Obi, remained fiscally stable and financially responsible,” the statement said.

The Foundation contrasted that with the current administration, alleging “an unprecedented increase in Nigeria’s debt profile.” It claimed that, under President Bola Tinubu, national debt had risen by over N100 trillion in less than three years, pushing total public debt close to N200 trillion, while asking what “tangible development” could be linked to the borrowing.

“Borrowing without visible development, accountability, or measurable economic impact is a dangerous path for any nation,” the group said, adding that Obi’s model of “prudence, accountability, and fiscal discipline” is what Nigeria urgently requires.

The Foundation argued that since 1999, the South East remains the only major geopolitical zone yet to occupy the presidency through the ballot, calling it “a glaring imbalance that should be corrected in the interest of national unity.”

“For decades, the Igbo people have supported presidential candidates from other regions in the spirit of national cohesion. We believe the time has come for other regions to reciprocate that gesture,” it said.

It also pointed to Obi’s background as a businessman as strengthening his capacity to shift Nigeria from a consumption-based to a production-based economy, citing his advocacy for agriculture, industry, and value creation.

The group framed the endorsement as a “Nigerian agenda” rather than solely an Igbo one, urging political parties and Nigerians across ethnic and religious lines to rally behind Obi.

“Peter Obi is not merely another presidential aspirant. He represents competence, prudence, accountability, and a productive economic vision. Many Nigerians, today, see him as the only credible option capable of saving the country from economic collapse,” the Foundation stated.

It concluded: “A new and productive Nigeria is possible, and Nigeria will be okay as history presents nations with defining moments. For Nigeria, that moment is now.”