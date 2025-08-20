From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Igbo community in Kogi State has commiserate with Gov. Usman Ododo over the death of his father, Alhaji Momoh Sanni Ododo, describing his death as sad and painful.

The l Igbo Community Association in Kogi Central under their President- General, Chief Joe Anikwe expressed deep sorrow over the irreplaceable loss and describe the late father as an outstanding community leader who touched lives of so many people in Ebira land and beyond.

While describing the late partriach as a quie and easy-going man who loved everyone irrespective of tribe and religion, the ndigbo prayed God to give the governor the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The letter signed by Chief Joe Anikwe reads in part: “On behalf of the Igbo community association in Kogi Central, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, on the sad event of the passing of his beloved father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo who returned to his Creator at the blessed age of 83.

“The news of Baba’s passing is indeed a painful one to us all.

“But we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled and impactful life; a life anchored on devotion to the service of Allah (SWT), and commitment to the well-being of his family, and community.

“We pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, accept his acts of worship and good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

“We also pray that Allah strengthens His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, the entire Ododo family and indeed the good people of Kogi State to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and unwavering faith.”