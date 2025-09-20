Nollywood actress, Ifeoma Nebe has expressed excitement after being named Emerging Actress of the Year, 2025 at the prestigious Lumin8 Lifestyle Magazine Honours.

The event, held recently at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, was organised by Street2Seat Concepts and celebrated the beauty, talent, and intellect of Nigeria’s brightest young achievers.

The Lumin8 Lifestyle Magazine Honours is designed to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions and achievements of young Nigerians across diverse fields.

Sharing her joy, the Next Door star actress said: “I feel really happy that my handiwork is being recognised, and for that I’m super grateful to God. My persistence, dedication, and consistency earned me this honour. I am most grateful to God for always coming through in every sphere of my life.”

Other notable honorees included Zic Aloma, Jennifer Obodo, Emmanuel Somto, and Samuel Nwajagu, among others.

Speaking after the event, Dominic Emmanuel, the convener, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of the 8th Nigerian Teen Queen and Lumin8 Lifestyle Magazine Honours. Our long-term vision is to continue empowering and celebrating Nigerian youth while promoting cultural exchange and national pride.”