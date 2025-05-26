…Says it’s well-deserved

By Bimbola Oyesola

The national president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Abdulmumini Ayo Abdulmalik, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the reappointment of Issa Aremu as the director-general of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies,Ilorin, Kwara State.

National publicity secretary, Mallam Nurudeen Ibrahim, in a statement, noted that IEDPU president, Abdulmalik, in his congratulatory message, described the reappointment of Aremu as well-deserved.

“The president said that the reappointment was a confirmation of the fact that Aremu has impressed the Federal Government in his first term in office,” he said.

Abdulmalik, who commended President Tinubu for trusting Aremu with the position again, encouraged the reappointed DG to continue to mobilise human and material resources towards repositioning the institute for better service.

Abdulmalik said that the union was not unaware of the challenges of the institute, nevertheless, he urged Aremu to put the past behind him and pursue every means of making the outfit a toast of all through its improved training calendar, national and international connections, youth entrepreneurship, mass training and empowerment, increasing visibility and capacity to provide high-quality training for the nation’s workforce.

He added that the institution has now become more feasible than it was since its establishment by the administration of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.