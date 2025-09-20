… Supports call for probe of interim regime

A former lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 02 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for reinstating the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Idimogu, in a statement released to the media on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, said the action is a demonstration of the inherent democratic character of the president.

He stated that he had always known Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a democrat who knows his onions and would always do the right thing at the right time and being a man of his word, he has reinstated the governor.

Idimogu said, “I believe and trust, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our President, as a democrat that he would reinstate Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State.

Idimogu urged those involved in the imbroglio directly or indirectly to sheath their sword and give peace a chance for the progress and development of Rivers State.

“So I don’t expect anything less. I believe that Fubara by now must have also learnt his lessons. All those involved in the crisis that led to the emergency rule in Rivers State and suspension of democracy there for now would have learnt a lesson and given peace a chance. Nobody knows it all but we should also know that they are representatives of the people, they should listen to majority, even minority, when they are speaking, they should listen, and act for the interest of Rivers State.

“For Wike, the godfather of Fubara, also whatever must have transpired, by now must have also, in fact, both men, must have learnt from it.

“When they became friends, godfather and godson, I was not there. Most of us were not there, so they know how they started, and I believe that they can amend whatever that led to their quarrel and move forward.

“But I want both of them to understand that, whatever position that they are holding right now, they are holding it on trust for Nigerians.

“Both Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory, and Fubara, as elected governor of Rivers State, should know that the interest of Rivers, Rivers people, the interest of Nigeria, are more important and paramount than the interest of an individual.

“However, with wisdom you have to balance it because I remember that some people ensured you get there, don’t betray the trust of those people that ensured that you get there, but let’s also advise, those people that make demand or request, it should not be above the interest of Rivers State citizens and Nigeria. I wish Rivers people well, and I wish Nigeria well.

“Let’s also learn a lesson from what happened. The events in Rivers have offered opportunities for us to learn and to improve on whatever we are doing.”

Giving thumbs up to the president for his role in successfully bringing peace back to Rivers, Idimogu described the president as a democrat, a man of peace, and a man who respects the rule of law.

“Asiwaju has always been a democrat. He has always been a man of peace. He has always been a man that respects the rule of law. I am not saying he is perfect, for me as a person, I believe in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I always believe that the opportunity given to him as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, he will do well.

“Forget about whatever the distraction the oppositions are bringing and people that don’t like him. I am believing and my thought is that the opposition, well, they are doing their job, but I believe Nigerians should give him that maximum support, give him that support, Rome was never built in a day, give him that support so that he does well,” he added.

Speaking on the call by many that the outgoing interim regime should be probed, the lawmaker responded that there is nothing wrong in calling someone to render account of his stewardship.

“The interim government in River State, of course, there is nothing wrong in probing. You see, at times, we are just afraid of the unknown. There is nothing wrong with probing.

” The fact remains that Nigeria has become something that people will just come to, and they take it as their personal company or personal home. You just do as you like. And there is no accountability. It is wrong, absolutely wrong.”