Ideas Origin Media bolsters leadership with Oyekunle Oyefi, Tosin Oladipo appointment

Ideas Origin Media has announced the appointment of Oyekunle Oyefi as Business Lead and the confirmation of Tosin Oladipo as Head of Digital.

With over a decade of experience across Oil & Gas, Banking, FMCG, and alcoholic and non alcoholic beverage categories, Oyekunle Oyefi joins the agency with a reputation for delivering bold, culturally relevant campaigns that drive visibility, engagement, and commercial impact across Nigerian and international markets.

His career journey includes key roles at BJ Bison, X3M Ideas, Enyo Retail & Supply, and Exposé Marketing, where he worked across diverse brands, audiences, and business challenges.

In the same vein, Ideas Origin Media has officially confirmed Tosin Oladipo as Head of Digital, following years of delivering impactful digital marketing solutions and driving measurable growth for brands and businesses.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications, Tosin brings extensive expertise in digital strategy, project management, team leadership, and performance marketing.

Over the years, he has worked closely with organisations and SMEs to develop data-driven campaigns that strengthen brand visibility, increase customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

As Head of Digital, he will lead the agency’s digital operations and innovation efforts, ensuring Ideas Origin Media continues to deliver forward-thinking, performance-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern brands.

The appointments of Oyekunle Oyefi and Tosin Oladipo reflect Ideas Origin Media’s continued investment in top talent and its ambition to build a dynamic leadership team capable of delivering world-class marketing solutions across traditional, experiential, and digital platforms.