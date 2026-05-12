ICIOS calls for responsible media coverage as Ekiti hosts 12th World Ifa/Orisa festival

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The International Congress for Ifa Orisa Spirituality (ICIOS) has called on journalists and media practitioners to embrace fairness, professionalism and cultural sensitivity in the reportage of African traditional religion ahead of the 12th edition of the World Ifa/Orisa Festival and Pilgrimage (Oke-Igeti Festival), billed to hold from May 22 to 31, in Ekiti State, Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of ICIOS Worldwide, Ifayomi Adunni, the organisation said preparations were already in top gear for the global spiritual and cultural gathering expected to attract participants from different parts of the world.

According to the statement, the festival was established as a spiritual and cultural convergence aimed at reconnecting people of African descent and adherents of indigenous spirituality with the ancient traditions, philosophy and sacred heritage of the Yoruba people.

ICIOS explained that the annual pilgrimage, which has grown into an internationally recognised event over the years, now attracts scholars, devotees, researchers, tourists and cultural enthusiasts from Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean.

The organisation noted that the choice of Ekiti State as host of the pilgrimage was deeply rooted in history, oral tradition and cultural research, which identified Oke-Igeti and surrounding communities as sacred heritage locations of immense spiritual significance within Yoruba tradition and Ifa practice.

The congress further highlighted the remarkable contributions of the festival to cultural diplomacy, intercultural dialogue and the revival of indigenous knowledge systems, adding that it has continued to project Yoruba spirituality and African cultural heritage on to the global stage.

Beyond its spiritual relevance, ICIOS stated that the festival has become a major economic driver for Ekiti State through increased tourism, hospitality activities, transportation services, entertainment, commerce and local enterprise development.

“Hotels experience increased occupancy, local traders enjoy improved patronage, artisans and cultural performers gain wider exposure, while tourism sites across the state receive unprecedented attention,” the statement noted.

The organisation added that the pilgrimage has equally enhanced the international visibility of Ekiti State as a destination for heritage tourism and cultural exchange, exposing visitors to the state’s waterfalls, hills, sacred sites, traditional institutions and historical landscapes.

ICIOS disclosed that activities lined up for the 2026 edition include spiritual consultations, traditional rites, cultural processions, heritage tours, academic engagements, youth programmes, artistic exhibitions, musical performances and community interactions.

While appealing to journalists to avoid sensationalism and stereotypes in their reports, the organisation lamented that African indigenous spirituality had suffered years of distortion and misinformation driven largely by colonial narratives.

It urged the media to present balanced and factual reports about Ifa and Orisa spirituality, stressing that African traditional religion should not be portrayed through the lenses of superstition, fetishism or fear.

“Like other world religions, it embodies ethical teachings, philosophical depth, moral guidance, reverence for nature, communal values and spiritual discipline,” the statement added.

The congress maintained that the media possesses enormous influence in shaping public understanding and preserving cultural dignity, describing the forthcoming festival as an opportunity to promote authentic African stories, cultural tourism, religious tolerance and the richness of Yoruba civilisation.

ICIOS reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence, intercultural harmony and the preservation of humanity’s shared cultural heritage, while inviting journalists from Nigeria and across the world to participate in and objectively cover the 12th World Ifa/Orisa Festival and Pilgrimage 2026 in Ekiti State.

“Together, let us build a future where African spirituality and culture are represented with truth, dignity and respect.”