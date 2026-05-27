Ice Prince reveals spending N340m on weed over six years

Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, stated that smoking was draining his finances before he quit.

In a recent episode of the Black Box podcast, the ‘Aboki’ crooner said that between 2020 and 2026, he spent N340 million on weed from only one dealer.

He noted that the amount excludes his other suppliers in Abuja, Jos, Ghana, and London.

“From 2020 to 2026, I have spent N340 million on weed from just one dealer alone, not to even mention my other dealers from Abuja, Ghana, Jos, and London. This is just one dealer, who lives close to me in Lagos,” he stated.

Ice Prince said he quit smoking and alcohol during his weight loss journey and self-discovery process.

He also revealed that he has been celibate for some time now.