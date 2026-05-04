IBEDC confirms abduction of two staff in Ogun

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has confirmed the abduction of two of its employees in Ogun State, raising fresh concerns over the security of workers in Nigeria’s power sector.
In a holding statement issued from Ibadan, the company disclosed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, within its Ogun regional operations. The identities of the affected staff members have not been revealed due to the sensitive nature of the situation.
IBEDC expressed deep concern over the development, stating that its thoughts are with the abducted workers and their families during what it described as a difficult and distressing period.
“We are deeply concerned about this situation, and our thoughts are with our colleagues and their families at this difficult time,” the statement read.
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The electricity distribution company further noted that it is actively collaborating with relevant security agencies to secure the safe release of the kidnapped staff. It added that efforts are ongoing behind the scenes, with a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of those involved.
According to the management, the company has also established communication with the families of the victims, offering necessary support as the situation unfolds.
“IBEDC is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure the safe return of the affected staff. We are also in active engagement with their families, providing the necessary support,” the statement added.
While assuring the public that updates would be provided when appropriate, the company appealed for understanding and restraint, citing the delicate nature of the incident and the need to avoid actions that could jeopardise ongoing rescue efforts.
“Given the sensitive nature of this incident and ongoing efforts to resolve it, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” IBEDC said.