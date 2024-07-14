“I will not back down”: Braimoh to challenge Kogi election outcome at Supreme Court

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Following the Appeal Court judgement in Abuja on Thursday that reaffirmed the Tribunal’s validation of Ahmed Usman Ododo’s victory as the governor of Kogi State, Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate Otunba Olayinka Braimoh has announced his intention to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a statement released over the weekend, Braimoh expressed disbelief at the Appeal Court’s decision to dismiss his petition against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, on technical grounds. He maintained that the evidence presented by his team clearly demonstrated manipulation of the electoral process by the ruling party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Our decision to take this case to the Supreme Court demonstrates our unwavering commitment to upholding democracy and fighting against electoral malpractices,” Braimoh stated. “We believe that the people of Kogi State deserve a fair and transparent election process, free from manipulation and interference. By pursuing this case at the highest court in the land, we are sending a clear message that we will not back down in our quest for justice and accountability.”

He further emphasised his belief in the rule of law and the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process. “Despite facing setbacks at the lower courts, we remain resolute in our belief that the truth will prevail and that the people of Kogi State will ultimately have their voices heard,” he added.

Braimoh framed his decision as a fight not just for his candidacy, but for the future of democracy in Kogi State. He pledged to continue challenging corruption and injustice, asserting his commitment to ensuring that the will of the people is respected and upheld.

“My decision to pursue this legal battle to the highest level demonstrates courage, determination, and commitment to serving the people of Kogi State with integrity and honesty,” he concluded.