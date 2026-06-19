I was nervous, says Tems after Obama center performance

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, sang alongside a variety of international music superstars at the Obama Presidential Center’s opening ceremony in Chicago, drawing plaudits from attendees.

The event, held on Wednesday at John Lewis Plaza on the centre’s 19-acre campus, officially dedicated the $850 million facility ahead of its public debut on June 19. Community celebrations are planned to continue until June 21.

Tems shared the stage with a star-studded lineup that included Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Common, Bono, The Edge, Marc Anthony and The Roots, with attendees responding enthusiastically throughout the programme.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama attended the event alongside members of his family, including daughters Malia and Sasha Obama, who were seen engaging with the performances.

In a video shared from the ceremony, Tems addressed the audience before taking the stage in a vibrant red gown.

“I am so blessed and honoured to be here… this is you, everyone, here, to Mr and Mrs Obama, to Sandra, and all the family.”

The singer later disclosed that she became nervous during her appearance after mistakenly misnaming Obama’s daughters while speaking on stage.

Reacting to the moment on social media, she wrote: “Lord knows I was nervous! Please forgive me!!!”

Despite the slip-up, Tems received a great reception for her performance at the worldwide televised ceremony, which included former US Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, as well as significant political, cultural, and entertainment personalities from around the world.

The dedication ceremony marked the start of a three-day event, with the center open to the public on June 19 and community-focused events running through June 21.