Flags off smart markets in Okene, Okehi LGAs

By Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disclosed that her suspension from the Senate did not hinder her commitment to delivering democratic dividends to her constituents.

She was suspended for six months in March over alleged violation of Senate rules, with her salaries, benefits, and security escorts withdrawn. Last week, a court ruled that the punishment was too stringent and asked the Senate to recall the lawmaker.

Making the disclosure at the flag-off of the construction of two smart markets in Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas of Kogi State, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the markets, which will be sited at Ihima Central Market in Oboroke, Okehi LGA, and a new community market in Okene LGA, are designed to support local commerce, especially among women, and strengthen grassroots economic development across Kogi Central.

“Despite the suspension, I never stopped working for my people. I have been on the ground, engaged, and actively delivering on my mandate. Service to the people goes beyond politics,” she said.

Saying she remains committed to an inclusive and non-partisan approach to representation, Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed, “I represent all the good people of Kogi Central at the Senate. Politics happens during elections, and after that, it’s performance that would impact everyone irrespective of political differences.”

She said the projects, expected to be completed and commissioned in November 2025 to mark her second anniversary in office, are part of a broader development initiative targeted at improving infrastructure and livelihoods in the senatorial district.

Each market will contain 80 shops—comprising 40 lock-up shops and 40 open stalls—and will feature solar-powered electricity, boreholes, modern toilets, power sockets in each shop, truck-friendly loading bays, and streetlights to enhance security and efficiency.

The event attracted traditional rulers, youth organisations, and women’s groups, who commended the senator for her resilience and steadfast commitment to the development of the district in spite of political challenges.

The smart markets are among several constituency interventions planned by the senator in the months ahead.