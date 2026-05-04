I remain in PDP despite working in Tinubu’s govt – Omokri

04 May 2026 12:26 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Reno Omokri

Omokri

Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri said he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite working for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri said this in a Facebook post on Monday while reflecting on his political journey.

The former presidential aide recalled being a member of the PDP as a 24-year-old at the return of democracy in 1999.

“And for the past twenty-seven years, I have NEVER changed parties,” he said.

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Omokri added that he has remained loyal to the party for ideological reasons – one Indivisible Nigeria and free trade, as well as privatisation and devolution of powers.

“I paid millions of naira in receipted dues and contributions to the PDP. When the court-sanctioned and legitimate leadership of my party decided to support President Bola Tinubu, I joined it and have given, and will continue to give, Asiwaju Tinubu my full and unequivocal support.

“If you do not stand for something, you will fall for anything, and I urge Nigerian politicians to search their consciences, select a party based on ideological grounds, and stick to that party and build it come rain or shine,” he added.

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