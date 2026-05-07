I remain in ADC, wish Obi well in NDC – Ihedioha

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, said he would not be departing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) like former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He made this known in a statement shared on his social media pages on Wednesday.

SunOnline earlier reported that Obi and fellow 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday after resigning from ADC.

Ihedioha said he and Obi share a common aspiration for a better Nigeria, one that works for all and respects its diversity, adding that the vision transcends political platforms.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives however noted that having invested significantly in the opposition coalition that found a home in the ADC, he found no compelling reason to quit the party.

He said, “Over the last one year, we have consciously and consistently worked to build a coalition of well-meaning Nigerians under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Our purpose has been clear, to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria and to build a nation that is accountable, inclusive, and prosperous.

“On Sunday, May 3, 2026, my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, made the decision to move to the NDC in pursuit of his political aspirations. While I would have preferred that this ambition was pursued within the ADC, I recognize that in a democracy, every leader has the right to make political choices guided by conviction. I respect his decision and wish him well.

“We share a common aspiration for a better Nigeria, one that works for all and respects our diversity. This remains our collective goal, one that transcends political platforms.

“As a foundational member of the ADC coalition, I am fully conversant with the detailed and painstaking efforts that have brought us to where we are today. These efforts have been built on sacrifice, strategic alignment, and a clear vision for Nigeria’s future.

“After due consultation and reflection over the past 72 hours, I have chosen to remain in the African Democratic Congress at this time.

“I take deliberate political steps, and for now, I find no justification to turn my back on the ADC.”

Ihedioha promised to continue to work towards the shared vision of a New Nigeria of same objectives despite difference in platforms.

SunOnline recalls that another Obi ally and 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour also announced on Tuesday that he would remain in ADC.