Hunger Protest: Borno declares indefinite curfew after skirmish

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has announced imposition or an indefinite curfew on the state following a skirmish that occurred during the nationwide protest against economic hardship.

Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof UsmanTar announced while briefing journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday.

“Borno State government has imposed an indefinitely curfew on the state in the light of the security situation,” he declared.

Tar said the state government was concerned from the beginning of the economic hardship protest, the risk of possible information by certain elements outside the organisers and protesters.

He explained government imposed the curfew to prevent further breakdown of law and order in a state just coming out of 14 years insurgency.

The Police in the state had earlier announced a 24-hour curfew in the state following a skirmish between the force and protesters in Maiduguri.

Police spokesman in the state, Nahum Daso said in a tweet on his X the command has declared 24 hour curfew “with immediate effect.”

Some protesters crashed with policemen at the Bulumkutu axis of t Maiduguri midway into the protest, promoting the police to disperse them with tear gas.