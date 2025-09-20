Nigerian Afrobeats artist Hp Zendo, born Ogun Omumati Hope, has returned with his sophomore EP titled Give Am Belle, released under Only God Music Entertainment.

This project follows his well-received 2023 debut EP Hope, which established him as a fresh talent with the potential to break into the mainstream.

With Give Am Belle, Zendo shows growth, confidence, and a deeper exploration of his artistry.

The EP is a vibrant eight-track collection that blends energetic street-hop with soulful Afrobeats, featuring both solo performances and exciting collaborations.

Leading the project are Jeff Bezos, produced by Jadubeatz and Sanwo, produced by Shocker, two bold records that highlight Zendo’s ability to craft music with both ambition and mass appeal.

Other tracks include Choplife, featuring Picazo, Gengz, and Flex B — a lively anthem about enjoyment and hustle; Kind Man with Dhriz, which portrays the balance between generosity and survival; and Make Am, featuring Areezy, a motivational track encouraging resilience and success.

Additional standouts like Winner (produced by Damasheebeatz) and Deliver Me (produced by Paapiwizzy) round out the project with prayerful tones and a sense of depth that contrasts with its celebratory songs.

By enlisting a team of producers including Jadubeatz, Shocker, Damasheebeatz, and Paapiwizzy, Zendo achieves a dynamic but cohesive sound, ensuring every track brings something unique while still tying into the larger vision of the EP.