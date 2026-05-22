How to crush terrorism – Ex-COAS Buratai

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, on Thursday declared that resilient military leadership and strong community support remain the decisive factors in defeating terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria as top national figures gathered in Abuja for the unveiling of a landmark book on counter-terrorism operations.

Buratai made the assertion during the public presentation of “Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in North East Nigeria (Volumes 1 & 2)”, authored by retired Major-General Ibrahim Yusuf.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Buratai’s media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, the former army chief stressed that operational success in asymmetric warfare depends heavily on the quality, adaptability and resilience of field commanders.

He recalled the strategic impact of military offensives such as Deep Punch I and Deep Punch II, while commending the critical role played by the Nigerian Air Force in degrading terrorist capabilities between 2015 and 2017.

According to Buratai, defeating insurgency goes beyond firepower and requires sustained cooperation between security forces and local communities.

Also speaking at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by his Special Adviser on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Modibbo, described the publication as a timely contribution to Nigeria’s evolving national security architecture.

He said Nigeria’s experience in the North-East reflects “not a nation defeated by insecurity, but the resilience and courage of citizens and security forces defending the country’s shared destiny”.

The Vice President noted that terrorism remains a complex threat demanding sustained vigilance, intelligence gathering, diplomacy, technology and robust civil-military cooperation.

He further commended the author for documenting operational experiences and strategic lessons capable of guiding policymakers, scholars and future military leaders, while reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving the welfare and operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

In his goodwill message, Defence Minister Christopher Musa hailed the author as a respected mentor whose leadership continues to inspire younger officers.

“The lion may be retired, but he is certainly not tired,” Musa remarked.

He described the North-East insurgency as one of Nigeria’s most difficult security challenges, stressing that terrorism cannot be defeated by military force alone.

According to him, victory requires collective national responsibility involving the Armed Forces, civil authorities and citizens working together to deny insurgents legitimacy and support.

Chief of Defence Staff Olufemi Oluyede described the publication as a major intellectual contribution that bridges theory and operational practice in counter-terrorism efforts.

He praised the author for preserving decades of military experience gained from commanding the 21 Brigade, 7 Division and the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Oluyede emphasised that modern security threats demand continuous learning, adaptation and proper documentation of operational experiences.

Earlier, retired Major-General Ibrahim Yusuf said the two-volume publication fulfilled an eight-year intellectual ambition aimed at enriching military scholarship and national security discourse.

He explained that the work was designed to provide younger officers and policymakers with first-hand insights into the successes and challenges of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations.

Yusuf also urged retired military officers to document their experiences for future generations, describing institutional memory as vital to national development.

Reviewing the publication, renowned scholar Eghosa Osaghae described the book as a landmark contribution to military scholarship, noting that it combines academic depth with practical operational realities.

The statement added that the event drew senior serving and retired military officers, heads of security agencies, diplomats, academics and policymakers from across the country.