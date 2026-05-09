How Krizbeatz, Oyin Ameen built music empire

By Rita Okoye

For more than a decade, Nigerian music producer Krizbeatz and business strategist Oyin Ameen have steadily built a sustainable music enterprise anchored on structure, ownership, and long-term vision in an industry often driven by fleeting trends and viral success.

Having worked together for 11 years, the duo said their focus was never limited to producing hit records but creating a system capable of sustaining growth across multiple areas of the music business.

Krizbeatz, popularly known as “The Drummer Boy,” has become one of the influential producers shaping the Afrobeats soundscape through several successful records and collaborations.

However, beyond the music itself, both partners revealed that deliberate business planning and strategic alignment have been central to their longevity.

“We didn’t just chase hits, we built systems. Hits come and go, but structure is what keeps you relevant for a decade plus,” Ameen said.

According to him, understanding the commercial side of music early in their careers helped position them differently from many of their peers.

“While others were celebrating streams, we were securing ownership,” he added.

Over the years, the partnership expanded beyond music production into publishing, brand partnerships, and international collaborations, creating multiple revenue streams designed to ensure sustainability in a highly competitive industry.

Ameen described diversification as a deliberate strategy to reduce dependence on a single source of income.

“Production, publishing, brand partnerships, international collaborations, we made sure one door closing never stops the business,” he said.

For Krizbeatz, the vision extended beyond producing beats to building a globally recognised sound and brand identity.

“I’ve always seen myself as more than a producer; I’m building a sound, a brand, and a global identity,” he said.

The producer also noted that positioning themselves for international relevance from the onset helped them navigate the global rise of Afrobeats.

“We understood early that Afrobeats is global, so we positioned ourselves beyond Nigeria from day one,” he stated.

Both partners attributed much of their enduring collaboration to trust, discipline, and clarity in their respective roles. While Krizbeatz focused on the creative side of the business, Ameen focused on protecting and strategically growing the enterprise.

“Having Ameen means I can focus on creating while knowing the business is protected and growing,” Krizbeatz said.

Ameen further emphasised the importance of discipline and adaptability in sustaining relevance within the entertainment industry.

“Longevity in this game is discipline. It’s knowing when to evolve, when to say no, and when to reinvest instead of flex,” he noted.

Krizbeatz added that continuous evolution remains essential in a rapidly changing global music market.

“The secret is evolution, new sounds, new markets, new collaborations. You can’t stay comfortable and expect to stay relevant,” he said.