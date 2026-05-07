How I priced my casket during moment of despair – Actor Dele Odule

By Seyi Babalola

Veteran Nollywood actor Dele Odule has disclosed that he once went so far as to price his own casket out of aggravation with his work and personal issues.

The actor revealed this during an interview with Feelright TV, which was posted online on Wednesday.

Odule recounted the encounter, saying he was accompanied by fellow actor Olaiya Igwe, who became emotional during the visit.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “I had priced my own casket before, when I was in a state of hopelessness, and complete loss of hope. Olaiya Igwe went there with me. Olaiya started crying like a baby.

The actor explained that he was not battling any illness at the time but had become deeply discouraged by what he saw as a lack of progress in his career compared to his peers.

“I wasn’t sick, I just believed I can no longer have breakthroughs in the industry. I was fed up. Because all my schoolmates are doing far better than me and my life was nothing to write home about,” he said.

Odule began his acting career in the 1970s and became widely known after starring in the classic Yoruba film Ti Oluwa Nile.