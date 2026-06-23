How Easybuy Sales Talent Program Helped Okpala Earn His First ₦500K

Okpala helps customers acquire smartphones and home appliances through Easybuy’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform. In a country where the minimum wage is ₦70,000, and youth unemployment stands at 6.5% among Nigerians aged 15–24, there are months where he earns triple or more of that amount in bonuses. But, according to him, none of it happened overnight.

When Okpala joined Easybuy Nigeria as a Sales Talent Representative in 2025, helping customers acquire smartphones from partner brands such as Tecno, Infinix, itel, and other Android smartphone brands, he did not immediately begin earning hundreds of thousands of naira every month.

Like many young Nigerians trying to build sustainable income streams in a challenging economy, he started with uncertainty, persistence, and a willingness to put in the work.

“It took a lot of time, hard work and putting myself out there to start making sales in my location,” Okpala said. “Eventually, when sales started picking up, my income began growing steadily.”

Okpala’s story reflects something bigger happening across Nigeria today: the rise of flexible fintech opportunities, backed by the spread of smartphone and home appliances financing solutions that are helping both customers and sales agents create new economic opportunities.

Rise of BNPL in Nigeria

Across Nigeria, the demand for smartphones, home appliances, and consumer electronics continue to rise. Yet, for many Nigerians, the increasing cost of devices makes outright payment difficult. This is where Buy Now, Pay Later services like Easybuy have become increasingly important.

BNPL in Nigeria has grown rapidly over the past few years. The sector is projected to grow by 20.6% annually, and is being driven by rising smartphone penetration, digital commerce, and the need for more accessible consumer financing.

For millions of Nigerians, smartphones are no longer luxury items. They are tools for communication, education, work, business, and more. However, despite rising connectivity, a significant access gap persists, with over 120 million Nigerians still offline, largely due to the high cost of smartphones.

Bridging this gap offers a powerful opportunity for scalable financing models to drive digital inclusion and unlock untapped consumer markets. For young people like Okpala, this disconnect has actually opened up a brand-new way to earn a living. Working with Easybuy, they enable customers to acquire devices through flexible installment plans instead of paying the full cost upfront.

Building a Sales Career

Okpala (Right) presents a customer with a smartphone purchased using the Easybuy Buy Now, Pay Later installment plan.

Before he became one of the stronger-performing Easybuy Sales Talent Representatives in his area, Okpala had to learn patience. Breaking into a new market was not easy, he said. Customers were cautious, the competition was strong, and trust had to be earned.

“It took me a lot of time and hard work to make strong inroads into the market where I currently operate,” he explained. Instead of giving up, he focused on visibility and consistency.

That decision changed everything. “Being consistent and visible gave me an advantage over many others,” he said. “Today, I continue to stay proactive and visible in my market.”

Unlike many salespeople who wait for customers to approach them, Okpala built a system around constant customer engagement and relationship-building. “I do follow-ups,” he explained. “Even if customers do not buy immediately, they often come back later or refer their friends and family.”

Working with Easybuy

As competition increases in the Nigerian BNPL sector, customer experience has become one of the biggest differentiators between providers of installment payment services.

According to Okpala, flexibility is one of the biggest reasons customers repeatedly choose Easybuy over alternatives. “Of all the Buy Now, Pay Later companies out there, many customers that I have interacted with said that they chose Easybuy because of how flexible the repayment is,” he said.

He said that aside from repayment flexibility, customers also frequently mention Easybuy’s product variety, and overall customer experience as reasons they prefer the platform.

Okpala’s story with Easybuy is proof of growth through consistency. In many ways, his work reflects the broader reality of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial economy, where personal branding, relationship management, and consistency increasingly determine success.

Sales Job Opportunities in Nigeria

Nigeria’s high youth unemployment and underemployment rates has made fintech jobs that offer sales opportunities and flexible income increasingly attractive, especially roles connected to digital finance, smartphone financing and other BNPL services, and agency banking.

For instance, the Easybuy Sales Talent Program gives young Nigerians an opportunity to earn based on the consistency and hard work that they put in. “Anyone can become a successful Easybuy Sales Talent Representative. You can set your own income target and work toward it,” Okpala said.

“This job gives people the confidence to work for themselves and earn according to the effort they put in,” Okpala explained. This sense of ownership and independence is one reason many Nigerian youths are increasingly drawn to flexible fintech opportunities like the Easybuy Sales Talent Program.

Set to run throughout 2026, the Easybuy Sales Talent Program is a revolving initiative designed to unlock income opportunities for thousands of talented Nigerians from sales professionals and young graduates to stay-at-home mothers, POS operators, and SIM registration agents.

The program offers participants the opportunity to earn a decent income and life, while working from the comfort of their mobile phones. Interested applicants who are ready to build high-growth careers in sales can apply via the careers page of the Easybuy website.

Okpala’s Plans for the Future

Even after reaching nearly half a million naira in monthly earnings, Okpala’s focus now is on more hard work and in scaling his achievements. “I have additional sales and marketing strategies that I believe myself or any sales professional can use to earn more,” he said confidently.

For anyone interested in the Easybuy Sales Talent Program, he says, “I believe this opportunity can genuinely sustain anyone who is passionate, committed, hardworking, and visible in the market.”