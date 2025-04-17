Unidentified assailants wielding cutlasses and firearms reportedly attacked the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Kogi State.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday morning in Obeiba-Ihima area, Okehi Local Government Area of the state and was revealed by counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, Makama disclosed that he was informed that the Chief Security Officer to the Senator, Yakubu Ovanja, reported the incident to security authorities.

Ovanja shared that the attack occurred around 1:00 a.m. and involved at least three armed individuals who vandalised the building, shattering window panes.

“Following a distress alert, a team of security operatives from Okehi Division swiftly mobilized to the scene. While no casualties were reported and no arrests have been made, the premises were documented and preliminary investigations have commenced.

“Police sources said the motive behind the attack remains unknown as investigations continue,” part of the post reads.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had yet to comment on the development as of the time of filing this report.