By Seyi Babalola

In a dramatic turn of events, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, has boldly accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making persistent sexual advances toward her, both within and outside the Senate chamber.

The accusations have escalated tensions, leading to a public confrontation that has captured the nation’s attention.

On March 6, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on charges of “gross misconduct and unruly behaviour” following an altercation with Akpabio over her seating arrangement.

The suspension came just one day after she filed a formal sexual harassment petition against the Senate President on the Senate floor, alleging inappropriate behaviour during their professional interactions.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Akpoti-Uduaghan reiterated her claim that the suspension was a mere cover-up designed to silence her.

She described how Akpabio had made lewd comments and physical gestures that she found disturbing and demeaning.

The Senator recalled several troubling instances where Akpabio allegedly made sexually suggestive remarks in front of fellow lawmakers, including one where he allegedly commented on her marital status and physical appearance.

“There was a time I forgot to wear my ring because I rushed to work, and Akpabio remarked, ‘Oh Natasha, you’re not wearing your ring… is this an invitation to treat?’” Akpoti-Uduaghan recalled.

She also described another instance where Akpabio allegedly said, “Natasha, your husband is really enjoying. It looks like you’d be able to make good movements with your waist.”

The comments, according to her, were followed by laughter from other senators, further compounding her humiliation.

The Senator, visibly emotional, expressed the emotional toll these experiences have taken on her.

“People don’t understand what it means to carry this,” she sobbed during the interview.

“Maybe we don’t talk about it enough in Nigeria or Africa. I just want a place where I can work freely. I thought the worst was over, but I guess for a woman, it’s never really over, right?”

However, amidst the pain, Akpoti-Uduaghan shared that she has received encouraging messages from female lawmakers across Africa, who have voiced their solidarity, sharing similar experiences in their own parliaments, where they too face a male-dominated, sexually charged environment.

In response to the allegations, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the Senate’s Deputy Chief Whip, strongly denied the claims.

He stated that Akpabio had never made any inappropriate comments or passes toward Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Nwaebonyi also rejected her assertion that the Senate was attempting to silence her, stating, “Senator Natasha’s legislative activities show this claim is not true.”