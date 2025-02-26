From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Abdullahi Ata has appreciated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the extension of his tenure to 2026.

The decision to extend Ganduje’s tenure was ratified during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held Tuesday in Abuja

In a statement signed by his aide. Seyi Olorunsola, on Wednesday, Ata said the decision reflects the party’s unwavering confidence in Ganduje’s leadership.

The Minister noted that since assuming the role of National Chairman on August 3, 2023, Dr. Ganduje has demonstrated exceptional leadership, steering the APC to remarkable successes in various elections.

“Under Ganduje’s guidance, the party has achieved significant victories in off-cycle governorship elections, notably in Edo, Ondo, Kogi, and Imo States.

“These triumphs underscore the strategic direction and unity he has instilled within the party.

“In Edo State, the APC’s candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, secured a decisive win in the September 2024 governorship election, a testament to the party’s growing influence in the region.

“Similarly, in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s re-election in November 2024 further solidified the APC’s dominance in the Southwest. The party’s success extended to Kogi State, with Usman Ododo emerging victorious in the November 2023 governorship poll, and in Imo State, where Governor Hope Uzodimma was re-elected for a second term,” the minister said.

He added that the electoral feats have reinforced the APC’s commitment to delivering good governance and the electorate’s trust in the party’s vision for sustainable development.