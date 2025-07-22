By Damiete Braide

Stakeholders at the inaugural Digital Higher Education Africa (DHEA) Summit 2025 made a bold statement that Africa’s future in higher education lies in digital transformation driven by homegrown innovation.

The summit held in Lagos, brought together leading voices from academia, technology, government, and industry with the theme “Digital Transformation in Further and Higher Education Institutions.”

The summit, organised by Argyle IT & Education, attracted delegates from across Nigeria and beyond, including representatives from over a dozen universities such as the University of Lagos, Covenant University, University of Ilorin, Ekiti State University, Miva Open University, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Caleb University, and Delaware’s Institute of Technology.

The event served as a forum for collaboration, exchange of ideas, and action-oriented dialogue on how African institutions can lead rather than follow in the global digital revolution.

Opeyemi Ibukun, Chief Executive Officer of Argyle IT & Education, laid out the vision behind DHEA, noting, “this platform was created to spark local innovation and empower institutions to develop digital solutions that reflect Africa’s realities.”

His words: “It’s time we stop being passive consumers of imported technology and become active creators. The next leap in African education must be led from within.”

One of the key issues raised was Africa’s alarmingly low digital enrolment rate in higher education. Sophia Ashipala, Head of Education at the African Union Commission, highlighted that less than 12% of African students are enrolled in digital learning systems, compared to a global average of 85%. “This is a wake-up call,” she said. “We must urgently design digital infrastructures and curricula that reflect Africa’s future, prioritizing STEM education, climate-smart skills, and indigenous knowledge.”

From the public policy side, Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, Special Adviser on Higher Education and representative of the Bauchi State Governor, emphasized the critical role of state governments. “Digital transformation must begin at the grassroots. States must enact policies and build infrastructure that ensure every student has equitable access to digital tools. It must be a right, not a privilege,” he said.

Mrs. Remi George Ashiru, speaking on behalf of Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, underlined the urgency of embracing technology across institutions.

“This summit is not just timely, it’s essential. As AI and other technologies reshape the world, Africa cannot afford to lag behind. Institutions must be proactive in adapting digital solutions as necessities, not luxuries.”

Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin and Secretary General of the Association of West African Universities, spoke on the theme “Bridging the Digital Divide: Inclusive Strategy for African Higher Education.” Drawing attention to challenges such as poor Internet infrastructure, lack of digital libraries, and inadequate staff training and argued for sustainable investments.

“Teachers often lack the digital skills needed to deliver content effectively. The demand for education is growing, yet access remains uneven. We must close this gap intentionally,” he stated.

Abdulmalik Halilu, Director at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), added a critical dimension by advocating for a shift in university culture, adding, “we need universities that think like entrepreneurs.”

“Digital transformation must be embedded in institutional DNA, not just as an add-on for students, but as a leadership and innovation mindset,” he argued.

One of the most compelling moments was during a panel session on Internet access. Delegates discussed a successful case where an institution introduced a ₦10,000 technology fee, which enabled over 38,000 students to gain high-speed broadband access. In response to electricity shortages, the institution also launched an innovative power supply solution to ensure 24/7 electricity in student hostels. These real-life examples demonstrated the power of creative problem solving at scale.

The summit called on stakeholders to rethink the roles of universities, not just as educational institutions but also as innovation hubs capable of solving Africa’s biggest challenges.