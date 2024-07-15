Herdsmen kill 13 in renewed Benue attacks, 5 others missing

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Not fewer that 13 people were killed in two separate renewed attacks on Agatu and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia.

Daily Sun gathered that the attackers marauding as herdsmen attacked the Egwuma village in Agatu LGA, on Sunday and hacked their victims without provocation. It was also gathered that herdsmen attacked villagers who were returning from their farms in Gwer West LGA, on Sunday evening, killed one person, injured another while five people were still missing.

The lawmaker representing Agatu State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Godwin Edoh, confirmed the incident. Speaking to newsmen on the phone in Makurdi, yesterday, Edoh said: “Yes, there was an attack in Egwuma and 12 people were killed. We are tired of this problem, and that is why I’m complaining.”

He urged the government to be decisive about what to do concerning the killings in the area.

“It’s so porous. The Ogbumogbo, Ejima and all those areas down to Ikpele, those villages have been deserted for close to one year. So it’s like a Fulani colony. What they do is that they come over with their cattle in the morning, and they stay there to graze until they want to go back. They come back there when they want because the people have left the villages and the government has done nothing about it”.

He lamented that peace has eluded his people, most of whom are IDPs and are still staying in camps. He urged the government to match words with action for peace to return to the place.

In a related development, Daily Sun also gathered that herdsmen attacked villagers who were returning from their farms in Gwer West LGA of the state. A youth leader, who escaped from the incident, Cheghza Igbasue, explained that the attack took place at Tse Iyo in Sengev Council Ward of Gwer West LGA.

He said: “On July 14, 2024, armed herders attack and killed Mr Ikyumbu Aondowase, 30 years, and Mr Achin Terzungwe, who is 45 years, was wounded badly and taken to Naka for treatment, both of Tse Utser in Sengev council ward”.

He said while they were coming back to Agagbe through Tse Iorbogo, the armed herders had already ambushed the bad portion of the road and were waiting for who to kill. He stated that the herders started shooting at them as soon as they got close, and while he survived, “Mr Ikyumbu Aondoawase was killed and Mr Achin Terzungwe was badly wounded and five other people were still missing.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack on Agatu, adding that five people were killed. He, however, said he was not aware of the incident in Gwer West.