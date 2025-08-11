Yes, the future can come late. By the way, this writer turns 54 tomorrow, the 12th. So, today, the very eve, a sweet spirit -a very sweet spirit-flows. The heart is thankful, the mind is ready, and the body is willing!

The soul rejoices in ways the mouth cannot explain. One looks at the mileage: humongous. One looks at the Lord’s goodness: monumental. One looks at the life: miraculously together in spite of and despite all the virtual tsunamis survived.

For the first time in 54, this is not a sole birthday. DiamondAbasi Ama BUSH came at exactly 53. All of 20 solid years after the legal wait for her began. So, you see, this dual birthday is a big do. To celebrate this one early future, it is in order (is it not?) to talk about DiamondAbasi’s 2025th birthday as if already.

Thank You, Father; through the church. Thank you, family; through the immediate. Thank You, friends; through the helpers. And, thank you, enemies and haters; through your tiny minority, this writer has remained permanently reminded and therefore perpetually conscious to stay ever sensitive, even tuned to the Creator.

Tomorrow morning or at whatever point you can, remember to say a word of prayer for family and me. 54, as age, is difficult but is not the number, one, even more so? Please pray for DiamondAbasi; that she shall have peace and strength and speed. That we learn to do right at all times so that our future never be late.

Let us now go deeper. It was the late President Muhammadu Buhari who decried the timing of his presidency. The man who was in his seventies wished he had been much younger. Clearly the future came late for the retired soldier whose father, Adamu Buhari, died when he was just four.

Naturally, it fell to Mrs. Buhari, Zulaiha, to raise Muhammadu alone. Notwithstanding, the great job she did, we can safely argue that the future came late for the Buharis because death took their father too, too, too early. And for First Lady Aisha and the Muhammadu Buhari children who must have believed the former president would stay a decade or more with them, post-Aso Rock, the future is forever late yet again. Sadly, this is the tragic trajectory of man on earth.

Alas, man will not learn. As we speak, Nigerian politicians and some so-called leaders are busy plotting their selfish future. Those who hold public office are sweating their lives away; running around like headless chickens, instead of sitting one place (as we say in Nigeria) to do the job they wanted. With two solid years to the next ballot, these political bigots are focused on how they can either retain the job on which they have not been able to perform or, more alarming, be elected to something more just so they can perform more disastrously.

However, own supporters and they have another think coming. Our people, nationally and subnationally, are going to enjoy victory that we neither dreamt of nor worked for. We are going to stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, and in the land of the living. The future of oppressors is going to come late, for eternity.

Anti-people leaders should enjoy what they can now. They can even steal what they have not stolen -if any. They should, every time, look (no, stare) at the office they occupy, the official house they inhabit, their many cars and insanely long convoy, and all the other paraphernalia of office and store the picturesque scenario in their mind’s bank, as much as they can. So, they can fall back and feed their nostalgia because -bad news- the future is going to come late for them.

An alarming majority of the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more. They shall not make the next election. Even the same Nigerian factor that gave them previous victories shall work against them. This is the Word of the Lord!

To be sure, most of them already see this writing on the wall but like those Egyptians who chased the Israelites into the Red Sea and therefore to own eventual disastrous deaths, they believe the premonition is circumventable. Which is why they are digging in, deeper and deeper; not knowing it is their grave. Now we know that these smart alecks are not that smart. More than ever before, we now see that it is all coming together.

Furthermore, the future shall be late for them in other ways far more severe. The law is coming. Ditto, nature. Their place or presence is going to be empty so that the future will be both blameless and helpless.

Yes, because with the foundation “wrongteous,” the righteous can do totally nothing to redeem it. When nature comes by but the person concerned is absent (that is, unalive), nature can do completely nothing other than to remain in its natural position. And, the beat goes on. This life is not their stamping ground.

Sssh, we are not being extreme. It is because you have no idea in what extreme conditions these guys have, for far too long, frustrated our humanity, our country, our people. We want them out, like yesterday! Their future is late; always shall be!

All of them who are bragging that the future is already in their back pocket had better retrace their steps. Their future is not only late, they themselves also are; technically speaking. 2027 is not a done deal. Do not believe the boast that it is.

Rather, for those of them with ears and who are only nearly halfway astray, they can unlate the future. Yes, the power to make their future come early is still in their hands. Here is the road map, starting of course with strategy change. Unknown to most incumbents eyeing reelection or higher political glory, it is the way they go about hiding their head in the sand that annoys and alienates even own friends and supporters.

Head in the sand, body in the open. How and why do they not know that we easily follow their body to their head? How and why do they not think we are not too dumb to see through their puerile stratagems? Pray, how and why do they not avoid getting so easily carried away by power and its intrinsic mirage and noise?

Incidentally, the foregoing is how and why many lost out and shall continue to. To evade this waterloo, these men and women should come clean. They should stop playing God. They should stop posing as the next best thing that happened to own people since ice cream.

They may not know it, but we their people know them more than they think. We know they are deceitful, we know they are mean, we know their generosity only comes alive when the camera or microphone is on. We know, for us they have no iota of love not to talk about honour or respect. The world sees how they frequently talk down, unprovoked, on us.

They only remember or consider us when they need us again, to use and dump again and again. Then, they start again to smile at us. Then, they start again to sweet-talk us. Then, the fools at 40 among us start yet again to “fall mugu” after collecting the crumbs that come in cash and rice!

It is clear, these men and women and their children work full time for Satan. They cannot escape the judgement of God whose children they have abused, cross-abused and criss-abused. Except they become born again or even born again again, today, their future is late. The power to choose left or right is in their hands.

God bless Nigeria!