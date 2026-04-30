He helped Nigeria believe in itself – Bodex Media hails Adenuga at 73

A firm, Bodex Media, has paid tribute to billionaire businessman and Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga, as he marks his 73rd birthday, celebrating a legacy that spans business, nation-building, culture, and philanthropy.

In a tribute titled Celebrating an Icon — Dr. Mike Adenuga at 73, the organisation described Adenuga as more than one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs, portraying him as a symbol of audacity, enterprise, patriotism, and quiet influence.

According to Bodex Media, his life reflects what is possible when vision aligns with conviction, noting that his journey has come to embody the power of belief in Nigeria’s potential.

Widely known as “The Bull,” Adenuga was depicted as a figure whose strength, resilience, and influence have left a lasting imprint on the nation.

The nickname, the organisation noted, draws partly from his Taurus birth sign—often associated with power and endurance—but also reflects the force and certainty with which he has navigated business and national development.

“Like the bull, when he moves, the ground shifts. And in many ways, when Mike Adenuga moved, Nigeria moved with him,” the tribute stated.

Bodex Media highlighted that long before entrepreneurship became mainstream, Adenuga was already building businesses in sectors critical to Nigeria’s growth.

Through Conoil, he established a strong presence in oil and gas, while his investments in banking, payments, and financial services helped expand access and strengthen key institutions.

His footprint in infrastructure and real estate, the organisation added, further underscores a commitment to national development.

“This was never business for business’ sake. It was nation-building,” the tribute noted.

The organisation also pointed to the launch of Globacom in 2003 as a defining moment. By introducing per-second billing, the company not only disrupted the telecommunications sector but also democratised access to communication, reshaping how millions of Nigerians connect.

Beyond telecoms, Bodex Media emphasised Adenuga’s cultural impact. At a time when foreign figures dominated aspirational branding, he chose instead to spotlight Nigerian talent. Through investments in music, sports, and film, he helped nurture stars, strengthen the creative economy, and inspire confidence in the global relevance of local talent.

“Long before ‘buy Nigerian’ became a slogan, Mike Adenuga was living it,” the organisation said.

For many young entrepreneurs and creatives, Adenuga’s example has served as a catalyst—encouraging bold ambition, fearless execution, and belief in Nigeria’s potential.

The tribute also underscored his philanthropic efforts through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, noting that scholarships, youth initiatives, and infrastructure support have transformed lives across borders. Many beneficiaries, it added, may never meet him personally, yet continue to benefit from his generosity.

“And perhaps that is the essence of legacy — impact felt even where presence is unseen,” the tribute stated.

Bodex Media further described his philanthropy as quiet, deliberate, and deeply rooted in a sense of responsibility—often carried out بعيد from public attention.

“In an age of loud philanthropy, his has remained silent, intentional, and enduring,” it added.

Reflecting on his legacy at 73, the organisation said Adenuga’s story transcends corporate success, identifying three guiding convictions behind his life’s work: a belief in Nigeria’s potential, a commitment to supporting African talent, and a conviction that private wealth should serve the public good.

According to Bodex Media, few individuals have shaped business, culture, and aspiration in Nigeria as profoundly as Adenuga—fewer still with what it described as “mystery, discipline, and quiet force.”

It concluded that his birthday represents more than a personal milestone, but a moment to honour a builder, a patriot, and an enduring icon—while urging younger generations inspired by his journey to carry forward his vision.

“And may history continue to record that there was a man called Mike Adenuga who believed in Nigeria — and helped Nigeria believe in itself.”