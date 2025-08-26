By Chinenye Anuforo

Businessman, Bashir Abdullahi Haske has denied allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), linking him to multi-million-dollar fraud and accusing him of evading justice under the guise of a medical emergency.

In a statement issued by his office, Haske described the claims as false and politically motivated, insisting that he has no intention of fleeing from justice.

According to him, contrary to EFCC’s assertion, he voluntarily honoured the Commission’s invitation, appeared before investigators, and submitted both oral and documentary evidence to prove the legitimacy of his financial dealings.

The businessman alleged that despite his cooperation, EFCC refused to grant him administrative bail after he had fulfilled stringent conditions and instead detained him unlawfully. He claimed that his health deteriorated while in custody, leading to a near-fatal collapse before he was eventually released.

Haske maintained that he is currently receiving medical treatment for complications caused by the detention, describing EFCC’s suggestion that he is absconding as shocking and disingenuous.

“I am not on the run. I am committed to clearing my name and cooperating with lawful investigations. All I ask is that EFCC conducts its duties within the ambit of the rule of law and without political interference,” he stated.

He further dismissed insinuations of political involvement, stressing that he is neither a politician nor a supporter of any political figure, and argued that his marriage to a political personality should not be used against him.

The statement also accused EFCC of attempting to use Interpol for what he called a “political witch-hunt,” noting that the international police organisation does not entertain politically motivated cases.

Haske urged the anti-graft agency to focus on fighting genuine financial crimes rather than, in his words, “weaponizing its mandate for political ends.”

Recall that, the EFCC had, on Thursday last week, issued an official notice declaring Haske wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The manhunt comes amid alleged contracts linked to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Sources said money was allegedly traced to different accounts linked to Haske.

In a notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency called on members of the public with useful information on Haske’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any EFCC office nationwide.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun had reported how a legal counsel to Haske had faulted the decision of the EFCC to declare him wanted, describing the move as premature and procedurally flawed, given a pending application before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday, Nkemakolam Okoro, a partner at the law firm of M.O. Ubani, SAN, expressed concern that the EFCC made the declaration despite an active motion before the court seeking a review of an arrest warrant previously issued against Haske.

Okoro noted that Haske had previously responded to an EFCC invitation and had been cooperating with the agency. He added that Mr. Haske also submitted medical documentation regarding health issues that arose during his prior engagement with the Commission