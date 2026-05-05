Hantavirus: Two cases confirmed, five suspected on cruise ship – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed two laboratory cases of hantavirus and five suspected infections on board the cruise ship MV Hondius, which is currently anchored off Cape Verde. The outbreak has already led to several deaths and emergency medical evacuations.

The ship was travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to West Africa when passengers began falling ill between April 6 and April 28, 2026.

According to WHO, symptoms started with fever and stomach-related issues, but in some cases, the condition quickly worsened into severe breathing difficulties, pneumonia, and shock.

So far, seven cases have been identified on board. This includes two confirmed infections and five suspected ones.

Three deaths have been linked to the outbreak, while one patient is in critical condition. Others are showing milder symptoms but are still being monitored.

The ship has about 147 people on board, made up of passengers and crew from 23 different countries.

Several passengers have already been moved off the ship for treatment. A German passenger died while still on board, while a Dutch couple were also among the fatalities.

The husband died at sea, and the wife later died after she was taken off the ship for medical attention.

A British passenger is currently in intensive care in Johannesburg, while two crew members are also receiving urgent care.

The vessel has remained offshore after Cape Verde authorities reportedly refused entry, citing health concerns.

The cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, says it is still working with authorities on possible next steps, including alternative ports for disembarkation.

Despite the seriousness of the situation on the ship, the WHO has said the global risk remains low.

However, it confirmed that it is monitoring developments closely and has started contact tracing efforts, including tracking passengers who travelled on a connecting flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg linked to one of the confirmed cases.

Hantavirus itself is a rare but serious illness usually spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, or saliva.

In rare cases, it can also spread between humans. It can cause severe respiratory complications and become dangerous quickly if not treated early.

For now, the situation on the MV Hondius remains under close watch as investigations continue into how the infection spread and how it can be contained.