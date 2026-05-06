Hantavirus: Suspected cases evacuated from cruise ship – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that the three persons believed to have been infected with hantavirus have been evacuated from a cruise ship off Cape Verde.

The update was given by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who added that the three individuals have been taken to the Netherlands.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tedros stated that “the overall public health risk remains low” from the alert over the rare disease usually spread from infected rodents, typically through urine, droppings and saliva.

“Three suspected hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands,” he said in an X post.

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship remains at the centre of the hantavirus health scare following a report that three passengers died from the disease.

The vessel, which set sail from Ushuaia in Argentina on April 1 on a voyage through the Atlantic Ocean, has been anchored off Cape Verde since Sunday.

According to the WHO, the cruise ship had 88 passengers and 59 crew members, with 23 nationalities onboard.

As of the time of filing this report, three hantavirus cases have been confirmed, including one of the fatalities, while five others are suspected.

“WHO continues to work with the ship’s operators to closely monitor the health of passengers and crew, working with countries to support appropriate medical follow-up and evacuation where needed.

“Monitoring and follow-up for passengers on board and for those who have already disembarked has been initiated in collaboration with the ship’s operators and national health authorities.

“At this stage, the overall public health risk remains low,” Tedros added.