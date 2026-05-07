Hantavirus: Cruise ship headed to Canary Islands following evacuation of victims

A cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak is currently sailing towards Spain’s Canary Islands after multiple passengers were evacuated for emergency medical treatment, and at least three deaths were reported during the voyage.

The MV Hondius, carrying about 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries, had been anchored off Cape Verde for several days while health authorities assessed the situation, before resuming its journey towards Tenerife under strict monitoring.

Two passengers in serious condition were flown to the Netherlands for treatment, while a third in a stable condition was also evacuated. Among those affected are British, Dutch and German nationals, including a former UK police officer identified by media reports as Martin Anstee.

A German passenger linked to one of the fatalities on board was described by the ship operator as being closely associated with a woman who died earlier during the voyage.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that at least eight cases, both confirmed and suspected, have so far been identified among people linked to the vessel.

“The patient had responded to an email from the ship’s operator informing passengers of the health event,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, confirming that at least one evacuated passenger tested positive for hantavirus and is receiving treatment in Zurich.

Health authorities say the outbreak is linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is usually transmitted from rodents but has shown limited human-to-human transmission in rare cases involving close contact.

Despite the alarming situation onboard, the WHO has maintained that the risk to the general public remains low, noting that transmission outside close exposure settings is uncommon.

A total of three deaths have been recorded since the ship departed Argentina a month ago, although investigations are still ongoing to determine which cases are directly linked to the virus.

Meanwhile, several countries are now monitoring passengers who disembarked earlier.

Health authorities in the United States confirmed they are tracking three individuals who returned home but are currently not showing symptoms. In the UK, two passengers are self-isolating after potential exposure.

Spanish authorities have approved the ship’s planned arrival in Tenerife, where all passengers will undergo full medical screening.

Those cleared for travel will be repatriated, while Spanish nationals are expected to undergo quarantine in Madrid.

However, regional officials in the Canary Islands have raised concerns over the decision, citing the need for clearer technical information and stronger health assurances before docking.

The MV Hondius is expected to arrive in Tenerife in the coming days as international health agencies continue contact tracing and testing efforts across multiple countries linked to the voyage.

The outbreak has drawn global attention due to its cross-border spread, multiple fatalities, and the rare nature of possible human-to-human transmission associated with the Andes strain of hantavirus.