From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ajanaumuna, Ezinachi community,Okigwe Local Government,Imo State, are currently gripped with fear over the recent attack of the residence of its newly appointed vigilante commander ( nameswiheld) allegedly killing five of his kinsmen .

A source from the community said the gunmen invaded the commander’s residence at about 1 am on Saturday ,although it was not disclosed if he was around during the attack and started shooting sporadically ,subsequently setting his house ablaze.

According to the source, the vigilante leader was said to have attracted the wrath of the leader of the gunmen popularly known as ‘Gentle the Yahoo’ when he called him out in a viral video ,sternly warning him and his gang to steer clear of the community following his resumption as the community’s vigilante leader.

“They came to the residence of the newly appointed security leader and opened fire, several houses were burnt . Nobody has seen him since then,” the source said.

Imo state police public relations officer, Henry Okoye,who attributed the attack to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He said,”On the incident that happened on Saturday, August 23 , we received information on Saturday that armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network, attack some vigillagers and in the process five individuals were fatally shot.

“During the attack, Edeh George a member of the local youth security team, together with four villagers: Emeka Ezeagwula, Chikodi Ezeagwula, Chidi Chileke, and Ejike Nwankwo, were fatally shot. The assailants further set ablaze the residence of the youth security leader and destroyed five motorcycles.”