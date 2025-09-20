From, Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa insurgents have killed the village head of Sayinna in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed the incident, saying that during the attack, the bandits allegedly killed the village head, Malam Murtala Sa’ad, and another resident for their involvement and support of vigilante groups aimed at addressing security challenges in the area.

According to sources, the gunmen had launched a coordinated attack targeting the village head around 1:30 am on Thursday.

“They stormed the village, opening fire on residents. Two people were killed: Murtala Sa’adu, 47, the village head of Sayinna, and his neighbor, Ibrahim Mai-Kudi.” A resident who preferred to speak on the condition of anonymity said.

Operation FANSAN YANMA troops arrived at the scene to rescue the community, taking the bodies to the hospital and beginning patrols to prevent further attacks.

Another source said their participation in supporting the vigilante groups, which is against the group’s interests, reportedly led to the killing of the community leader.

An eyewitness stated that Lakurawa had prohibited anyone from joining vigilante groups in the area.

Alhaji Garzali Raccah, Special Adviser to the Chairman of the Council, expressed sadness over the incident, describing Malam Sa’ad as a committed and hardworking person who remained resolute toward peace and stability in his domain.

The attack is the latest of a series of recent raids by Lakurawa bandits in Sokoto State.