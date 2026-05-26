Gov Yusuf approves N20,000 Sallah gift for Kano civil servants

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the sum of N20,000 as part of efforts to support civil servants in the state during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The package which comes shortly after the successful payment of May 2026 salaries, is targeted at civil servants on Grade Levels 01 to 14 in both state ministries and local government councils.

A statement signed Tuesday by Musa Tanko Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government said that the gesture was in recognition of the prevailing economic realities and the financial demands often associated with festive periods.

The statement noted that the Governor considered it necessary to provide additional relief to enable workers celebrate the Sallah festival with joy, comfort, and renewed hope alongside their families and loved ones.

The statement reaffirmed the administration’s continued dedication to improving workers’ welfare, enhancing productivity, and sustaining a motivated public service capable of delivering quality service to the people of Kano State.

The statement also extended the warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings of the Governor to all civil servants and the good people of Kano State, praying for peace, prosperity, unity, and continued blessings for the state and the nation at large.