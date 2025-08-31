From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has called on Christians to take up their role as agents of positive change, stressing that the church must contribute meaningfully to shaping society through moral leadership and civic responsibility.

Otti, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Rev. K.C. Wiper, spoke at the Christian Citizenship Summit held in Aba, Abia State.

He reminded believers of their biblical duty to serve as “salt and light” to the world, quoting Matthew 5:13 and Revelation 5:10.

He urged Christians not only to sustain the ongoing reforms in Abia State but also to spread transformation across Nigeria, especially in the buildup to the 2027 elections.

The summit, themed “The Role of the Church in Society: The Nigerian Perspective,” was organized by Christian Citizenship International in partnership with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State Chapter, and the Diaspora Alliance.

It drew together church leaders, government officials, civic advocates, and young reformers to deliberate on the church’s role in nation-building.

Convener of the summit, Pastor Emmanuel Ihim, described Otti as a servant leader whose governance reflects integrity and faith.

Delivering a lecture titled “The Cost of Inaction: Awaken the Church, Redeem the Nation,” Ihim urged Christians to boldly confront corruption, injustice, and moral decay, warning that silence in the face of wrongdoing amounts to complicity.

Also speaking, Abia State CAN Chairman, Rev. Ojo Ojo Uduma, said the gathering marked a wake-up call for Christians in Nigeria, while the Anglican Archbishop of Aba, Most Rev. Isaac Chijioke Nwaobia, charged the church to uphold its divine mandate with renewed commitment and integrity.

The summit ended with a collective call for Christians to participate in political leadership, mentor the younger generation, defend family values, and intensify prayers for the transformation of Nigeria.