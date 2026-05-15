Gov Okpebholo assures IGP of support, calls for stronger Security collaboration in Edo

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, assured the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, of stronger collaboration and continued support in securing Edo State as the new police boss paid a courtesy visit to Government House, Benin City.

The IGP, the 23rd indigenous Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, arrived with a delegation that included the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, the AIG Nigeria Police Mobile Force, among other senior police officers.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Okpebholo congratulated the new IGP on his appointment, describing him as a professional officer who earned his elevation through dedication and competence.

“Let me first congratulate you and also let you know that we are solidly behind you. You have so far demonstrated professionalism in your work and that is why you rose to the rank at which you are today”, the governor said and recalled the role played by the IGP during the events surrounding his election as governor, commending his conduct and professionalism.

“I remember the night to my election as governor. You were one of those that went there to get Governor Obaseki out of that place. I was so impressed with the way you demonstrated professionalism that night. If you were not a professional police officer, maybe there would have been harassment or something else”, he added.

Okpebholo further pledged continued cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force, while also calling for increased support and collaboration from the police authorities to sustain peace and security in Edo State.

“We need more collaboration. We need more support from you. When I look at the calibre of men that you have deployed to Edo State, I see people that are interested in working for their people. They want to keep the state very safe. Day and night, these people do not sleep in their houses. I want to thank you and God bless you”, he said.

Earlier, the IGP said his visit to Edo State was aimed at meeting with officers and men of the Edo State Command, while also appreciating the governor for his support to the police in the state.

“I’m here in Edo State to see my officers, the commissioner of police and the men of the command. We thought it was very important to see you before commencing that exercise”, Disu stated.

The police chief commended Governor Okpebholo for fulfilling promises made to support security operations in the state.

“The commissioner of police has been briefing me almost daily about all the assistance you have been rendering to officers of Edo State Command. We have come to say thank you. All the promises you made, they have told me you fulfilled everything. Like Oliver Twist, I still solicit for more”, he said.

The IGP stressed that tackling insecurity requires collective efforts, noting that modern policing thrives on community participation and public trust.

“Security is everybody’s business. The modern policing says the police are the community and the community are the police. We are trying as much as possible to enforce community policing”, he said.

The IGP disclosed that commissioners of police across the country have been directed to make their phone numbers publicly available to strengthen communication and build trust with residents, adding “We are trying as much as possible to start intelligent policing and policing by consent”.

Governor Okpebholo received the delegation alongside the Deputy Governor, RT. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Yakubu Musa JP, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua and General Cecil Esekhaigbe, retd.