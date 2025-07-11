Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Youth and Students Matters, Hon. Oladele Nihi, is set to commission a multi-functional Youth Hub under the auspices of his Oladele John NIHI (OJN) Foundation in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Nihi disclosed this in an interview on Lugard TV’s Talk Time, where he spoke about the inspiration behind the initiative, according to a statement signed by Dr Oladele Peter in Abuja.

The governor’s aide said the hub, located near Zone 8 Roundabout in Lokoja, will serve as the official secretariat of the OJN Foundation and is equipped with a 200-seater capacity hall, a library, four offices, a store, and various recreational facilities.

According to Nihi, the space is designed to serve as a centre for youth empowerment, training, mentorship, and relaxation.

He explained that 65% of the foundation’s focus is on youth and students, while the remaining 35% targets vulnerable groups including women and the elderly.

The Special Adviser on Youth and Students Matters noted that the youth hub will also host skill acquisition workshops, entrepreneurship training, and recreational activities such as snooker and table tennis to make it a youth-friendly environment.

Nihi further said the project is a direct result of lessons learned from Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, whom he described as a generous leader and role model.

“Our principal has always shown the importance of giving and community service, even before becoming governor. This inspired me to take steps in my own capacity,” he said.

Nihi commended Governor Ododo’s administration for making youth mobilisation and engagement easier through inclusive governance.

“Over 75% of appointees in the current administration are young people. That alone has created a chain of peer mobilization across the state,” he added.

The Youth Hub will officially be launched on July 15, 2025, a date that also marks Hon. Nihi’s 37th birthday and the sixth edition of his annual OJN symposium.

The event is expected to draw young leaders, stakeholders, and development partners across the state and beyond.